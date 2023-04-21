NFL Suspends Five Players For Gambling, Including Jameson Williams

The NFL suspended five players, including four Detroit Lions, for gambling on games.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, broke the news Friday morning. The most significant name was Lions receiver Jameson Williams. The NFL suspended Williams for six games. That was the same punishment for fellow Lion Stanley Berryhill, who also is a receiver.

Meanwhile, the league suspended Detroit’s CJ Moore, a safety, and receiver Quintex Cephus for at least a year. The NFL also did the same with the Commanders Shaka Toney. The Lions announced that the team had released Moore and Cephus.

The three players can reapply to the NFL for reinstatement after a year.

Lions Said Williams, Berryhill Violated NFL Gambling Policy By Placing Bets on Non-League Games from Team Complex

The Lions confirmed that Williams and Berryhill used mobile betting apps at Detroit’s Allen Park headquarters. The Lions said the two did not gamble on NFL games.

Rapoport said the six-game suspensions were for gambling on college games.

The full-year suspensions were for players who placed bets on NFL games. Lions general manager Brad Holmes released a statement to the media, saying:

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Holmes said. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.

“We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

ESPN also reported that the Lions dismissed several staffers a month ago after they violated the NFL gambling policy.

Obviously, the suspensions are a huge hit to the Lions receivers room. Three of the four players are wideouts. The Lions selected Williams in the first-round of last year’s draft. However, he spent most of last season on injured reserve because of a knee injury. He was active in December and January. He caught one pass for 41 yards, with a carry for 40 yards.

The Commanders also confirmed the news about Toney, saying they’d been aware of the suspension.

“We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the Commanders said. “All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office.”