NFL Temporarily Suspends Bills-Bengals Game After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL world ground to a halt Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with what appeared to be an incredibly serious injury.

An ambulance was brought onto the field, and CPR was reportedly administered twice. As a result of the tragic circumstance, the NFL, Bills, and Bengals have seen fit to temporarily suspend the game until further notice.

It was immediately clear after Hamlin went down that this wasn’t a routine injury. Players on both the Bills and Bengals were visibly shaken by the situation.

BREAKING: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off field in ambulance after receiving CPR following a tackle during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game has been suspended. https://t.co/fMZBYlTL8g — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2023

NFL fans, players, and the entire sports world are holding their collective breath pending an update on Damar Hamlin’s status.

This is a developing story…