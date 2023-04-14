NFL Tight End Foster Moreau Opens Up On Cancer Diagnosis In Emotional Interview

NFL tight end Foster Moreau sat down with Good Morning America Friday — three weeks after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Moreau, who announced that he would be stepping away from football, told Michael Strahan he’s optimistic about his prognosis.

“It’s at stage 2, so it’s spread from the initial location,” Moreau said. “But it appears to be a slow spread and we should be able to get rid of all of it.”

Moreau, 25, first learned of the diagnosis while in New Orleans to meet with the Saints on a free agency visit. Saints team physician Dr. John Amoss detected the cancer during a routine physical.

“He sat me down and he goes, ‘You’ve heard of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, right?’ And I say, ‘Yeah,'” Moreau said. “And he goes, ‘OK, well, from the tests that we see, that could be a strong possibility.'”

Moreau remains positive, however, with one goal in mind: Kicking cancer’s butt.

“There’s no other way to look at it, right? So I’m preparing for my opponent, right?” Moreau said. “Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chemotherapy, I’m preparing for being on an IV, for six, seven, eight hours. Whatever it takes, right? Because I mean, there’s no other option. There’s no option.

“You only have a finite amount of time on this Earth. For me, I’m gonna make it count. And right now, making it count is whoopin’ up on cancer’s butt.”

Foster Moreau’s NFL Career on Hold

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent four seasons with Las Vegas, serving as the backup to Darren Waller. With Waller sidelined for eight games in 2022, Moreau hauled in a career-high 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns. Moreau has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 scores over the duration of his career. In four years at LSU, Moreau recorded 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns.

With his NFL career on hold, Moreau now feels it’s his responsibility to share his public health journey with the world.

“This happens to everyone all the time in every walk of life every day,” Moreau said. “So for me to have the gall to think that I could get up here and be inspirational, I don’t think that I could do that. I think that there’s children in the children’s hospital that are far more inspirational. Truthfully, I’ve had some smart people in my corner who’ve told me, ‘Look, regardless, you’re gonna get up and you’re gonna inspire millions. And that’s just a part of what God’s put on your shoulders.'”