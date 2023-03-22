NFL free agent tight end Foster Moreau announced Wednesday he’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football.

Moreau revealed the New Orleans Saints’ medical staff detected the cancer after he took a physical while visiting the team.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau shared on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. And will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me. And I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system — part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system — according to the Mayo Clinic and relayed by NFL.com. Per the American Cancer Society, the five-year “relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma is now about 89%.”

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Moreau, 25, in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent four seasons with Las Vegas, serving as the backup to Darren Waller. With Waller sidelined for eight games in 2022, Moreau hauled in a career-high 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns. Moreau has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 scores over the duration of his career. In four years at LSU, Moreau recorded 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns.

Foster Moreau Receives Words of Encouragement After Cancer Diagnosis

Moreau had been looking for his next opportunity. He appeared to be on his way to finding it with quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints. It would have been a homecoming for Moreau — the New Orleans native. He played the entirety of his career in Las Vegas with Carr, who expressed his support on Twitter.

“Love you and we are here for you,” Carr wrote, “praying for you brother!”

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, meanwhile, tweeted out some words of encouragement towards Moreau.

“Foster is going to dominate this thing with a smile on his face like he does everything,” Crosby wrote on Twitter. “Love you brother.”