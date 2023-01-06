NFL to Honor Damar Hamlin in Week 18 With Moment of Support, Jersey Patches & More

Prior to the Week 18 kick-off, the NFL announced it was honoring Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin with a moment of support, jersey patches, and more during the upcoming games.

In a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a new statement was given by the NFL about honoring the Buffalo Bills safety this weekend. “With millions of fans continuing to keep Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin in their thoughts, the NFL today announce a series of activations in support of the Bills safety that will occur across the league in Week 18.”

Week 18 will be a tribute to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, in a variety of ways: pic.twitter.com/Qa3cVfB7tm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2023

The NFL stated that all 32 clubs have the option of utilizing the activation with specific call outs noted that will be unique to Buffalo and Damar Hamlin. “The NFL districted a public address announcement that clubs are to read prior to the national anthem,” the organization continued. “As a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders, and medical caregivers.”

The announcement will read as follows. “Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

NFL to Provide Shirts, Hats, and Patches in Support of Damar Hamlin

Meanwhile, the NFL stated that all clubs, home and away, may outline the “3” on each 30-yard line number on each field. The colors must be either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue. During warm-ups, all players throughout the league will have the option of wearing black Nike t-shirts. The shirts will display “Love For Damar 3.”

The Bills players will also be wearing a similar Nike shirt button the team’s royal blue color. New Era hats with “3” embroiled on them will be provided to the Bills football personnel. This hat is for warm-ups. A “3” jersey patch will be worn by the Buffalo Bills during the Week 18 game against the New England Patriots.

The NFL further thanked fans, clubs, and players for the incredible support for Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign. His family has established a campaign on Giving Back Fund and donations.

The NFL’s announcement comes just after Damar Hamlin reportedly addressed the Buffalo Bills team through FaceTime. This was the first time he is able to speak to the team since he collapsed on the field during the Cincinnati Bengals game while suffering cardiac arrest. He reportedly told his teammates, “Love you boys.”

As of Friday morning (January 6th), Damar Hamlin is no longer on life support and his health has progressed significantly.