NFL Total Team Attendance Numbers for 2022 Season Revealed

Yes, that’s the Cowboys, aka America’s Team, leading the NFL in attendance. And the franchise did so although Dallas only had the second-biggest stadium.

The Cowboys, playing nine home games, averaged 93,465 fans at AT&T Stadium last fall. The overall total was 841,192, which led the NFL in attendance. The stadium was 93.5 percent full, on average, for a Sunday afternoon. It’s always difficult to find an empty seat at gaudy Jerry World. And with an overall seating capacity of more than 100,000, the Cowboys always will lead the NFL in attendance unless there’s a zombie apocalypse.

Tony Pollard enters the field at AT&T Stadium. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

And the Jets and Giants came in second and third with per-game averages of 78,009 and 76,474. The two franchises share MetLife Stadium, which sports the highest listed seating capacity in the NFL. The Jets hit 94.6% occupancy for their games, while the Giants pulled 92.7.

The Jets and Giants share MetLife Stadium. The two teams finished second and third in NFL attendance for 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Green Bay came in fourth, with their nine home games at Lambeau Field averaging 76,180. The stadium was filled to 96.5 percent capacity per home game. Now, will the Cheese Heads stick around now that quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded to the Jets? (Conversely, can Rodgers push the Jets past the Cowboys in 2023?). Consider that the Packers have played in front of sold-out home crowds since 1959. So the quarterback won’t matter.

Danny Etling does the Lambeau Leap at a Green Bay home game. Packers games always are a sellout. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

And Denver finished fifth overall in NFL attendance. The Broncos struggled mightily in a 5-12 year. Management fired first-year coach Nathanial Hackett before Christmas. And new quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t sparkle in his Broncos debut season. Still, Denver averaged 75,980 fans and were at 99.8 percent capacity at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos have sold out every home game in Denver since 1970. But towards the end of the season, the no-shows approached 20,000.

Total team attendance from the 2022 #NFL season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lDbAlV8GyB — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 22, 2023

We’ve got some other NFL attendance nuggets for you. There were 13 teams that played at 100 percent capacity (or more). No surprise here, but the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the fortunate 13. The Super Bowl champs played in front of 73,499 each Sunday.

San Francisco’s home crowd at Levi’s Stadium averaged 104.6 percent capacity. That was the highest in the NFL. Indianapolis, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium, was at 104.1 percent for the season. And the Colts even had an interim coach in Jeff Saturday. Didn’t matter.

Chicago and Washington finished 31st and 32nd in NFL attendance. The Bears play at Soldier Field, which is the smallest stadium in the NFL. Chicago averaged 59,823 fans per Sunday. But that was at 97.3 percent capacity. Meanwhile, the Commanders averaged only 58,106 fans at FedEx Field. That translated to only 86 percent full, an NFL low. Dan Snyder has the Commanders on the market.

The Chicago Bears play at the league’s smallest stadium. So the Bears never will lead the NFL in attendance. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

And we’re going to toss in some more NFL attendance nuggets, both involving the Cowboys. Did you know that Dallas and the old Houston Oilers own the record for most-attended NFL game? It was a preseason exhibition in 1994 in Mexico City. The score was 6-0, Oilers, but the 112,376 fans had a fabulous time.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys-Giants played in front of the biggest NFL crowd for a regular season game. Jerry Jones officially christened AT&T Stadium in 2009 with a crowd of 105,121.