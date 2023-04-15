NFL Withholds Draft Invite From Potential First Round Pick To Avoid Awkward Moment

The NFL recently sent out invites to players for the 2023 NFL Draft. Normally, the league will invite a carefully selected handful of players who are overwhelmingly likely to go near the top of the draft. So, the major quarterback prospects will all be there along with a slew of other guys who are roundly predicted to be first round picks. You can find the full list of invitees further down.

However, it’s who did not get invited that has caused a bit of a stir. After a tremendous 2022-23 campaign that saw his team finish as the national runner-ups, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has been regarded as a top pick since the season ended. But he was surprisingly omitted from the group of players invited.

According to CBS Sports, that decision came because of a fear that Johnston could slip and wound up being left all along in the green room for a while:

“The reason Johnston didn’t get an invitation appears to be that the NFL is looking to spare him the Rodgers or Jackson treatment, where the television cameras continue cutting to Johnston and his table during a slide down as the first round gets underway. Johnston did receive feedback from the league that he is still projected to be a first-round pick, the source said. However, the range for his likely selection at this moment appears to be in the 20-28 pick range.”

Hmm, so maybe the NFL has some intel that Johnston’s stock is dropping a bit. Either way, the former Horned Frog WILL NOT appear in person for the draft. Instead, the 1,000-yard receiver in 2022 will have to watch from home like everyone else to hear his name called — likely in the late first or early second round.

Official list of players invited to the NFL Draft

As for the folks who will be in attendance, they are as follows (in alphabetical order):