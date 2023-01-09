NFL World Congratulates JJ Watt on Hall of Fame Career Following Final Game

On Sunday afternoon, JJ Watt suited up for the final time in his NFL career. One of the best defensive ends we’ve ever seen in the league played in his last game as the Arizona Cardinals played the San Francisco 49ers. By the time it was all over, Twitter was flooded with messages of support for the superstar.

Watt tallied five tackles, three for loss and two sacks in his final game. Unfortunately, his efforts weren’t enough to lift the Cardinals to a win, falling 38-13 to the 49ers.

After taking his final snap, many from around the NFL congratulated Watt on a Hall of Fame career. That includes players, fans and media.

“Congrats (JJ Watt) on an incredible career,” Rob Gronkowski wrote. “1st ballot HOF!”

“There will never be another JJ Watt,” the Arizona Cardinals put on Twitter. “Hell of a career, (JJ Watt). Hustling until the last play,” said Darren Rovell.

A number of fans simply said, “thank you,” in appreciation to Watt’s time in the league.

JJ Watt’s Hall of Fame Career

JJ Watt racked up a number of accolades and career achievements during his 12 seasons in the NFL. He’ll easily go down as one of the most intimidating defensive players ever to step on the field.

A first-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Watt was a first-team All-American out of Wisconsin. He was selected by the Houston Texans, where he spent the first 10 seasons of his career.

While in Houston, Watt was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time sacks leader. In 2017, Watt was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Watt announced his retirement in December with a post on Twitter. Although it was sudden, he enjoyed more than a decade in the NFL, sacking quarterbacks regularly and racking up accolades.

Canton is undoubtedly calling Watt’s name.