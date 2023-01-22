NFL World Reacts to Brittany Mahomes Message for Chad Henne

As a backup quarterback in the NFL, you never know when your number will be called. The thought likely never even crossed the mind of Chad Henne during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.

But in the second quarter, it happened. Henne’s number was called by head coach Andy Reid after starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury. Those expecting to see a drop off in the Chiefs’ offense were wrong — very wrong at that. Henne guided Kansas City on a 12-play, 98-yard drive which was capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

A drive so impressive, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, had to chime in.

HENNE THING IS POSSIBLE — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 21, 2023

“HENNE THING IS POSSIBLE,” she tweeted.

The NFL community appreciated Brittany’s words, which came as her husband was undergoing X-rays in the locker room. The X-rays were negative on Mahomes’ ankle and he returned for the remainder of the 27-20 victory to send Kansas City to the AFC Championship game.

“That’s awesome,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Seeing Patrick helping him on the sideline and celebrating his drive and then you tweeting support for Henne! Selfless and caring more about the team which is lacking in sports today! Love to see it. Hoping Patrick is ok and heals up fast!”

Chad Henne Fills in Admirably for Patrick Mahomes

On his lone drive, Henne completed 5-of-7 passes for 23 yards and the touchdown strike to Kelce. The 13-year veteran had attempted just two passes this season prior to coming into the game. Despite the inactivity, Henne told reporters after the game “you’re always prepared” when it’s your turn.

“I don’t know if it’s just like riding a bike — but you’re always prepared,” Henne said, via Arrowhead Pride. “I think with this offense — obviously [with] all the weapons that we have — and just staying prepared each and every moment, I think you stay ready. When your number is called, you just go in there and do what you did in practice — [and] in the meeting rooms — and just take it to the game.”

Reid, meanwhile, knew Henne could step right in and earn his teammates’ trust.

“Everybody trusted Chad,” Reid said. “That’s the way he handles himself — and the confidence the guys have in him. I thought they all stepped up. Chad did a nice job getting the ball out on time — and the O-line did a nice job.”