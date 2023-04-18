NFL World Reacts To Death of Former DE Chris Smith at 31

Tragic news hit the NFL world on Tuesday when reports surfaced that former defensive end Chris Smith died at the age of 31. Details regarding his death were unknown at the time of the initial report.

Many in the NFL sent out their condolences to Smith’s friends and family. Several who knew Smith and played with him shared their messages on Twitter.

Derek Carr, who played with Smith as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, shared a picture of the two along with the message, “Love you bro.”

Former Seattle Seahawks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson wrote, “RIP Chris Smith. Praying for your loved ones.”

RIP Chris Smith💔🙏🏾 Praying for your loved ones. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 18, 2023

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku also sent out a tweet offering his thoughts on Smith. The two played together for two years as members of the Browns.

“Rest in paradise Chris Smith,” he wrote. “Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is heartbreaking.”

Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 18, 2023

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson said, “Man prayers up for Chris Smith family. This one hurts.”

Man prayers up 🙏🏽for Chris smith family. This one hurts 😔 — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) April 18, 2023

Smith spent eight seasons in the NFL and played for seven teams during his career. He totaled 80 tackles, 11 sacks and forced three fumbles over the course of his time in the league.

The defensive end was a fifth-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played college football at Arkansas, where he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2013.

Chris Smith’s High School Mourns Tragic Passing

Smith was a native of North Carolina and played high school football at West Rowan. After learning of the tragic passing, the school released a statement.

“Rest In Peace to a West Rowan Legend!” the tweet said. “Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!”

Several from the area commented on the Twitter status, offering their condolences.

“Praying for his daughter, his family, his friends, and the whole West Rowan community,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “So sad to hear this, His Family is in our Prayers.”

Smith committed to play college football at Arkansas out of high school. He dominated the competition in his final season at West Rowan, totaling 98 tackles and 16.5 sacks as a senior.

During his career with the Razorbacks, Smith piled up 122 stops with 30.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks.