NFL World Reacts to Chris Berman Cringeworthy Postgame Comment

Chris Berman is a legend in NFL media. That status didn’t prevent him from making some incredibly cringeworthy comments following the Super Bow, though.

This was the first Super Bowl in which both teams were led by a black starting quarterback. That’s definitely a milestone worth celebrating and Chris Berman seemed like he was trying to do just that.

“Also, of course, two African-American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time. Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday,” Berman said. Neither of Berman’s co-hosts, Steve Young and Booger McFarland, said anything, leading Berman to say, “It was worth the wait.”

Chris Berman, undoubtedly, had the best intentions with his comments. At the same time, they definitely missed the mark. They also caught NFL fans completely off-guard.

One fan suggested that better education might prevent these types of mistakes.

But let's keep banning AP Black History courses since they have no value https://t.co/G1IY9xTXGs — Collin Sherwin (@CollinSherwin) February 13, 2023

Another brought up how strange it is to imply that Abraham Lincoln had something to do with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes playing in the Super Bowl.

This man brought up Abe Lincoln. Thank you Abe for freeing the Blacks to have this Super Bowl moment. Bwaha https://t.co/HjJPqdUQLv — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 13, 2023

Finally, we got a healthy Ford’s Theater joke.

abe lincoln got shot in ford’s theater so super bowl 57 could happen 🇺🇸 https://t.co/THThoucFge — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 13, 2023

NFL Fans on the Slippery Field

The field at State Farm Stadium is notoriously slippery. It’s an issue that comes up all the time in major games, like the Fiesta Bowl. The NFL knew this might be an issue. So, they spent $800,000 to get a new field in place and avoid those issues.

It didn’t work, though, and the field remained incredibly slippery with players on both teams losing their footing often during the Super Bowl. Fans weren’t happy about this at all. Ari Meirov wrote, “There’s really no excuse for the field being this slippery.”

Meanwhile, another fan credited Andy Reid for having the Kansas City Chiefs ready for the field, wearing longer cleats.

“[Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid knew about this AZ field,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “Chiefs players all came out in longer cleats— we lost two players on this field this season. Andy wasn’t going to lose players in a Super Bowl. Nope. These tray/sod fields are problematic because they don’t have mature root systems.”