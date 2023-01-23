NFL World Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Disastrous Final Play Against 49ers

It was a close game the whole way, but the Dallas Cowboys left fans wondering what the heck they were thinking on the final play. With an appearance in the NFC Championship game on the line, Dallas was unable to meet the moment on the road.

I’m starting to think the Dallas Cowboys postseason curse is real. Like, for real, for real. Because after what we saw between the missed kicks and this final play – I’m not sure what to think anymore. It’s the only thing that makes sense.

Clearly, the Cowboys wanted to set up some kind of lateral passing situation. It just didn’t transpire.

For two teams that are able to put a lot of points on the board, this game didn’t have a lot of points involved. Neither team really got going in the run game. There were a few times when the backs were able to make a difference. But, overall it was hard-earned yards.

This is the 12th straight win for the 49ers. Who would have thought with all of their quarterback troubles that they would be where they are now? Truly a season of twists and turns.

Dallas Cowboys Postseason Woes Continue

The number 12 is interesting. It isn’t just how many games that the Niners have won in a row. It isn’t just a popular number with quarterbacks. The Dallas Cowboys have now gone 12 straight postseason appearances without a conference championship berth.

To put it plainly, this is not a good time to be a Cowboy. However, we did see another chapter written in the book that is Brock Purdy’s career. What can this guy do to make NFL fans love him more? Some would say knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs, and they just did that – so what’s next?

He might have finished the game with no touchdowns, but he did what he had to do. 214 yards and no turnovers is also massive. Purdy has shown that he can create offense without causing mistakes to happen. In the postseason, that’s valuable.

Just ask Dak and his two interceptions…