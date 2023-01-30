NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Stunning Decision on Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys made a bombshell move Sunday night, mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The move comes seven days removed from Dallas’ 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted in his report that head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going forward.

The #Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources.



Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC.

Moore, 34, was initially hired in 2018 as quarterbacks coach under then-head coach Jason Garrett. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and in 2021, the Cowboys finished the regular season with the league’s No.1 offense. The offense regressed slightly this past season, finishing 11th in yards per game (354.9) and fourth in points per game (27.5), though quarterback Dak Prescott missed five games with a right thumb injury.

Many in the NFL community feel that a change was needed, while others think that Moore has been scapegoated.

“WHAT?! THE COWBOYS FIRED KELLEN MOORE?! SCAPEGOATED HIM! KELLEN MOORE DIDN’T MISS ALL THOSE OPEN THROWS AT SAN FRANCISCO,” FS1 analyst and Cowboys fan Skip Bayless tweeted. “DAK WINS AGAIN – OFF THE FIELD. MCCARTHY WINS AGAIN – WATCH HIM START CALLING PLAYS NOW. THIS TEAM IS A MESS.”

Bayless mentioned the play of Prescott, who has received scrutiny for his performance against San Francisco. He finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Other fans have echoed Bayless’ take — disappointed in the Cowboys’ decision.

“Total scapegoat move. Kellen Moore had problems but was not the main issue,” Riley Gates of On3 tweeted. “Better have a good answer.”

Where Will Kellen Moore Land Next?

Moore will likely have many suitors on the open market. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have significant interest in Moore to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

In addition, the Los Angeles Chargers will speak with Moore about their offensive coordinator opening. The Cowboys had already granted Los Angeles permission to speak with Moore prior to the decision to part ways.