NFL World Reacts to Latest Outlandish Claim from Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is in the news again, this time for a very serious implication of saying former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate James Harrison gave him CTE.

The allegation has since sparked controversy from players and fans across the football world. James Harrison himself responded to Brown’s claims in the form of a meme. It seems he was surprised to hear Brown say this about him, as were the rest of us.

Ever since Brown’s allegations against Harrison, more and more people have been sharing their two cents on the matter across social media. Here are some of the better reactions from around the league.

@AB84 should be blaming Burfict for his CTE. After that hit he was never the same — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) February 4, 2023

Vontaze Burfict’s hit on Brown is remembered as one of the hardest hits in modern NFL history. Many believe that was the hit that turned his career around from star wideout to being cut and acting out any chance he gets.

Steel4Success on Twitter has some jokes. Don’t lie, you chuckled.

Maybe he got hit so hard he can’t even keep names straight these days.

That’s a weird way to spell Vontaze Burfict — Dereck M. (@_Big_D_410) February 4, 2023

James Harrison Responds to Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown took to social media over the weekend to share that he believes James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. After catching wind of the accusation, Harrison shared a message on Twitter.

“Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning,” Harrison said on social media.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-18, while Harrison had three different stints with the organization, but was teammates with Brown from 2010-2012 and against from 2014-2017.

He didn’t release any additional information about when and how Harrison gave him CTE. He doesn’t even know that to be true in the first place. It doesn’t seem like Brown knows the fact that medical professionals can’t diagnose anyone with CTE until after their death. Do with that information what you will.