NFL World Remembers John Madden on What Would Be His 87th Birthday

Few names loom over the game of football the way John Madden does. Long before a certain video game franchise stamped his name on the cover of their cases, Madden was a Hall of Fame coach and perhaps even better in the broadcasting booth. Unfortunately, the larger-than-life NFL icon passed away a little over a year ago, leaving behind an illustrious career.

Monday, he would’ve turned 87 years old after dying at 85. So, on this late legend’s special day, his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, posted the following tribute to the man who led them to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history back in 1976-77. Check it out:

Legend. Icon. Champion.



Thinking of Coach John Madden on what would have been his 87th birthday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kxP50gHLPF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 10, 2023

A nice and touching tribute to John Madden. One of his former players, Paul Edgerton, even commented on the post, writing: “The greatest Coach in any sport, anywhere in the world. An extraordinary man. Miss you Coach.” Another guy, not former player, but just a Twitter user named Keith also replied, giving this summation of Mr. Madden: “He was an awesome human being.”

There were plenty more comments and messages in the replies honoring the late John Madden. Highly suggest scrolling through those if you were or are a big Madden fan.

A flawless coaching resume

John Madden finished his career with a more impressive dossier than Apocalypse Now villain Colonel Walter E. Kurtz. Take a look at his bio and you’ll find yourself in as much disbelief as Martin Sheen’s sweat-soaked character when he initially read over Kurtz’ accomplishments.

“Like they said, he had an impressive career, maybe too impressive. I mean perfect,” Sheen grumbled when looking over the Kurtz dossier…or maybe he was looking at John Madden’s coaching career. Because Madden took over the Raiders in 1969, coached for 10 years even, won one Super Bowl in 1976-77 and then retired a couple years later following the 1978-79 season.

At the time of his retirement, Madden was the winningest coach since the 1920s by percentage. And by percentage, he still stands as the winningest coach of the last 100 years. But that’s just his coaching career. Madden’s arguably more well-known for his talent in the broadcast booth.

A broadcasting icon

After retiring from coaching in his early 40s, an age that would still be considered pretty young for a new head coach, Madden immediately went into broadcasting. It didn’t take long for him to star in that role as well. A few years into the gig and Madden was CBS’ top guy, but he left in 1993 to become the top guy at FOX. After eight years there, he moved again, this time to ABC, where he anchored Monday Night Football coverage. Just three years into that job, he moved one more time to NBC to call Sunday Night Football.

John Madden became the first broadcaster to ever work for all four major stations (CBS, ABC, FOX and NBC) and that’s still underselling his accomplishments as an announcer. Because not only did he work for all four — he was the top dog at all four at various times across his three-decade broadcasting career. Then, in 2009, with plenty of life left in him, Madden called it quits again, this time for good at the NFL level.

So, he finished his life and career as the defining broadcasting icon in the history of the sport and also has the highest winning percentage of any NFL coach in the last century. Oh, and one more thing: the name Madden lives on in newer generations for none of those accomplishments, but instead, for having his name plastered on the front of every copy of the most popular football video game in the world.

John Madden wasn’t a pair ragged of claws scuttling across the floors of silent seas. No, he was a great man — and God rest his soul.