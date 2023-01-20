NFL World Rips New York Giants’ Jersey Mandate

Trading jerseys after a game has become commonplace in the NFL. It’s almost unusual when you don’t see it happening once a contest goes final. So, just be prepared for the unusual this weekend, because the New York Giants won’t be participating in any jersey swapping.

While players met with reporters ahead of the NFC Divisional Round game between the Giants and Eagles, there was a piece of paper taped to a locker asking team members not to swap jerseys after the game.

“We will be wearing white game jerseys all through the playoffs,” the sign read. “Do not give your game jersey away or swap it with a player from Philly after the game!

“We will need these white game jerseys until we are finished with all of our playoff games. The uniform company who makes our jerseys cannot make anymore for us this year.”

So the Giants’ jersey maker can’t make them any more jerseys this season? What a broke ass franchise pic.twitter.com/bfYHBsS7OB — Waive Minshew and Fire Doc Rivers (@Go_Sixers_Go) January 20, 2023

So, it seems that the blame falls more on the company than the Giants. Still, fans let the organization hear about it.

One fan doesn’t think it’ll be an issue, saying, “Luckily for them, this will be their last playoff game so they can still swap.”

Another echoed a similar sentiment, adding, “Sounds like they’ll be perfectly fine to give away their jerseys after the game then!”

Many social media users chimed in with, “Poverty franchise.”

Yes, if the Giants lose to the Eagles on Saturday, it’s probably just fine to swap jerseys with opposing players. But you’re not going to see a team put that on a sign … in the locker room.

New York Giants Legend Eli Manning Returning to Philadelphia

Eli Manning vowed that he’d never return to Philadelphia after his career concluded with the New York Giants. But he’s decided to venture back to the City of Brotherly Love for Saturday night’s playoff game.

Manning made the big announcement during the ManningCast on Monday night. He’s not expecting to receive a warm welcome from Eagles fans.

“I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly, but I think I have to break my promise [for Giants-Eagles], I think I have to go there,” Manning said.

“I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”