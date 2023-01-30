NFL World Roasts Tony Romo for Bizarre Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

It’s Monday. We’re still coming down from that fantastic Bengals-Chiefs finish. And finally, the ears stopped ringing from all that Tony Romo shouting.

The pitch of Romo’s voice kept growing higher throughout the game. And NFL fans viewing at home began noticing that Tony Romo also was speaking nonsense.

Take this exchange late in the third quarter when Romo was describing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Here’s how he described Mahomes evading a rush, only to throw the ball as he potentially was in the grasp.

“The wizard is still wizardry,” Tony Romo says in his totally expert analysis. “But here, ruht-roh! he might’ve been down.”

Officials did call Mahomes down and gave the Bengals the sack. But it didn’t matter. Mahomes — aka the wizard is still wizardry — completed a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 19-yard touchdown.

The score was KC 20, Bengals 13. And Romo then kicked it in a higher gear as he readied for the fourth quarter and that frantic finish. Give the clip a listen and see if you can translate what Romo really meant.

CBS gave fans Tony Romo as soon as Romo retired as quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys. This was back in 2017. He bubbled over with giddy enthusiam as he predicted when Tom Brady would throw to Rob Gronkowski based on where Gronk lined up.

Now, our ears are battered from self-inflicted ice pick wounds. Sports columnist Michael Collins wrote: “NFL fans in 2017 – Tony Romo’s approach is fresh. It’s unscripted and his ability to predict plays is uncanny NFL fans in 2023 – God, please, no more Tony Romo.”

There also were comments like this one: “Remember when Tony Romo was considered the “everyman” with a “refreshing” broadcasting style? Now he is like a 13-year old high on Fun Dip who distracts us from the game.”

Sports journalist George Balekji tweeted “Tony Romo is so good at ruining moments in games. Elite at it. Really have to wonder what a Jim Nantz booth would be like without it.”

Indeed, bashing Tony Romo now is as much of a game-day tradition as cold beer and queso. That’s why you’ll see tweets like this one every Sunday.

“Tony Romo never disappoints when it comes to being corny, cheesy and out of tune,” Rick Kamla tweeted. “Called Joe Burrow “Cool Joe” when it’s JOE COOL YOU DUMMY…and confused Burrowhead and Burrowland in the sign-off. What do you people see in him?”

FOX will broadcast the Super Bowl with the Eagles going against the Chiefs. That means no more Tony Romo for the season. Our ears can heal.