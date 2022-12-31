NFLPA Creating All-Pro Team to Be Voted on by NFL Players

Breaking news from around the NFL earlier today indicates that big changes are on the way in terms of how the league’s selections for making the All-Pro team are made moving forward. The National Football League Player’s Association represents a completely separate organization from the corporate entity known as the National Football League, which broke the news through an announcement on the league’s website.

The initial report from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero details that the NFLPA plans to publish more details on the new development in the near future. Current all-pro accolades are determined by a roughly 50-person committee comprised of members of the media. However, the new plan will be to determine all pro honors by a vote amongst the players themselves.

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter provided national details on the progress towards giving the players playing the game more direct input on awards, events, and other facets of operating procedures in the future.

“The Players’ All-Pro” team will be voted on by NFL players themselves. They can vote for players with the most impact in a given season at their own position and for those they line up against. For example, wide receivers will vote for fellow WRs and for cornerbacks as well. For too long, we as NFL players have allowed everyone else to define the best of us. That ends now.”

At least one of the biggest names in sports officially won’t be making any more all-star teams in the future though. J.J. Watt has been one of the most dominant on-field forces in football for the better part of the last decade. Now he’s happily starting the next chapter of his life outside of the game.

Watt won the highly coveted NFL Defensive Player of the year award 3 times. Watt also won the legendary Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2017. He was also honored as a first-team All-Pro 5 different times as well. He twice led the entire league with single-season sack numbers. It would be shocking if is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he’s eligible. He was also a first-team All-American during his time in college at the University of Wisconsin.

Big #99’s decision wasn’t based on any particular conflicts or problems with the game or his teammates and he ends his playing career with clear eyes and a full heart. The opportunity to live out his dreams was never something he took for granted. The decision to ultimately walk away obviously didn’t come easy. Although, a life beyond just football is something he’s found himself thinking about more and more. His decision has the full support of his wife Kealia, who is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars.

As 2022 draws to an end, Watts’s future is wide open as he figures out how to fill his newfound free time off the field.

J.J. Watt Shares His Thoughts On Officially Walking Away From Football

“I’ve known for a little while. It’s the right time,” Watt told reporters Wednesday, via NFL.com. “It feels like the right time. I’ve put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It’s heavy, I mean it’s really heavy.

“The losses are very tough to take. You live with the highs and the lows, and I’ve always said that I’d way rather live with the highs and the lows than never know in the middle. I’ve got a son now. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so there’s certainly some of that that played into it. But I’m very happy and am very at peace with it.”

Congrats to J.J. Watt on his awesome football career. Good luck to him and his wonderful family with whatever they have in store for the next big chapter of their lives.