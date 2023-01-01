NFLPA Files Grievance Against NFL, Panthers Over Ridiculously Brutal Field Conditions

The National Football League Players’ Association (NFLPA) just filed a grievance against the NFL and the Carolina Panthers.

Last Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers marked the coldest game ever played in Carolina. Those freezing-cold temperatures caused the ground to harden, and according to players, the ground felt like “cement.”

“NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and Carolina for the hardness of the playing field in last Saturday’s Lions-Panthers game, per source. The NFLPA complained before the game and said the field [conditions], in the extreme cold, only worsened as the game progressed,” Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Plenty of players spoke out about the conditions of the field, specifically players for the Detroit Lions.

Jared Goff spoke about the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve. “I thought the field conditions were below NFL level standard. Specifically pregame. I know it warmed up a little as the game went on. I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement.”

Goff went on to add that he was happy the players escaped the game “relatively injury-free” considering the circumstances.

Aidan Hutchinson, standout rookie for the Lions, also commented on the hardness of the field. “That was the most concrete field I’ve ever been on in my whole life. I didn’t think that was actually legal to play on.”

Players Complain About Rough Surface of Playing Field at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium

However, December’s game wasn’t the first time the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium has come under fire by the NFLPA. One Panthers player, linebacker Shaq Thompson, commented about the field conditions back on November 15th.

“It’s probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice until we get grass,” Thompson said. “I mean they make enough money off of us to maintain grass. […] Listen to your players. We want grass.”

Players have wanted grass-surface fields for a long time, arguing that natural fields are far better than turf fields for a variety of reasons. Many players cite the increased injury risk on turf as the primary reason to switch to natural fields. Players also report playing better when they’re on natural grass.

However, plenty of fans thought that the grievance wasn’t warranted. Many attacked the NFLPA for the grievance, calling it “soft.”

One fan wrote: “So then all turf fields, MetLife for example, should also come under investigation?”

“They want to play outside all year too?” another person jokingly remarked.

“Lmao what?” another simply asked. “Soft league,” another wrote. However, aside from these few fans, the move to all natural fields seems overwhelming popular, at least among players.