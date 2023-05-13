The NFLPA is investigating agent David Canter for allegedly attempting to bribe teams into drafting his clients in last month’s 2023 NFL Draft.

Canter is an agent and the president of football at GSE Worldwide. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, he allegedly contacted several NFL teams throughout draft weekend. He offered the use of his vacation properties belonging to him and his wife in exchange for teams drafting players he represents.

Canter’s attorney, Adam Kenner, released a statement to ESPN Friday.

“We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams. Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly,” the statement read.

The NFLPA will seek to determine whether Canter’s conduct is in violation of at least three different articles in its Regulations for Contract Advisors, according to Pryor — including one that prohibits “engaging in unlawful conduct and/or conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or other activity which reflects adversely on his/her fitness as a Contract Advisor or jeopardizes his/her effective representation of NFL players.”

The Committee on Agent Relations and Discipline will determine Canter’s fate. The committee is composed of active and former players appointed by NFLPA president JC Tretter. It is guided by the NFLPA’s legal department.

Past history could play a role in decision on David Canter

Canter has a prior disciplinary record with the NFLPA. That history is expected to factor into their decision. Canter is subject to fines, suspension or the revocation of his agent’s certification.

Canter represented 21 players in the ’23 draft class. Notables were Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed (second-round) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson (Mr. Irrelevant). Furthermore, Canter represents a host of NFL stars. His list of clients ranges from Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, to Dallas Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.