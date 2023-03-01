For the first time ever, the NFLPA released a report card ranking NFL franchises voted on by players. Around NFL 1,300 players voted, and according to them, the Minnesota Vikings ranked No.1.

“One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras,” wrote the NFLPA. “1,300 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league.”

The report card rankings consisted of eight different categories that each received letter grades. The categories are treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room, and team travel.

The Minnesota Vikings passed with flying colors, grading no lower than an A grade in each category. They received A+ ratings in four categories, locker room, strength coaches, training room and training staff.

Additionally, The Vikings’ facilities are known as one of the best across all professional sports, boasting the 277,000-square-foot Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, which houses their headquarters and practice facility. The TCO Performance, built in 2018, along with their home field of U.S. Bank Stadium makes for some of the best facilities the NFL has to offer.

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell must be doing something right with such high a grade in his first season at the helm. The Vikings’ strength coaches received an A+ grade, led by head strength coach Josh Hingst.

Minnesota handled business on the field this season as well. Also finishing the year with a 13-4 record, their best since 2017, winning the NFC North Division.