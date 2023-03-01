NFLPA Player Survey Ranks Pittsburgh Steelers Near Bottom of NFL Franchises

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ranked near the bottom of NFL franchises during a recent NFLPA player survey.

1,300 anonymous players took part in the survey, and their answers were translated into team report cards. Categories included the franchise’s treatment of families, strength and training staff, as well as travel accommodations.

Before giving out the grades, the NFLPA prefaced its report by explaining it helps leads to improvements.

“One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras,” wrote the NFLPA. “1,300 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league.



“Our goals were to highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards.”

Evidently, the Steelers are going to need to improve in a myriad of areas. They scored well in nutrition (B+), strength staff (A-), training staff (B+) and travel (B). However, what brought them down was their treatment of families (D-), weight room (C) and training room (D-). Overall, the steelers ranked 22nd out of 32 NFL clubs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known as one of the league’s premier franchises. Perhaps the NFLPA survey will do them some good in improving some of their faults.

Kenny Pickett Admits He Had Little Interaction With Steelers Before Being Drafted

Many believed the Pittsburgh Steelers always had their eyes on quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Technically, they did. He played in the same stadium and facility in college with the Pittsburgh Panthers. But the Steelers hid their cards well throughout the draft process.

Joining the Pat McAfee Show, Pickett explained that he had minimal contact with the team throughout the draft process, even going as far as to say it was the least amount of any team.

“They had like minimum, probably like the least amount of communication with me throughout the process,” stated Pickett. “They kind of said like, they knew what I was about. Coach T, I think he like barely watched my Pro Day when he came over. I think that was kind of like, the smoke screen. It’s funny how it goes, what goes on throughout the process.”

Usually NFL teams are grilling their future franchise quarterback for months. Evidently, the Steelers felt comfortable enough with Pickett to play some poker with other teams. It all worked out in the end.

The Steelers won big, gambling and landing Kenny Pickett. Now their future is set, and they’ll hope to build around him moving forward.