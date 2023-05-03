NFLPA warns NFL agents about gambling policies following high-profile suspensions

The NFL Players Association recently sent a reminder to NFL agents regarding the league’s gambling policies. This comes after multiple suspensions were handed out across the league.

Five players were recently handed out suspensions for their violations. Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus, S CJ Moore and Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney will miss the entire 2023 season because they violated the betting policies. Lions WRs Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams also received a six-game suspension each. Their suspension is shorter because they did not bet on NFL games, while the others did.

The NFL said that a “league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

In Williams’ case in particular, his agency, Alliance Sports, clarified what actually happened. The agency said in a statement that it’s important to note that his violation was not for betting on football. Rather, it was due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed.

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft, remains under contract with the Lions. Cephus and Moore were released after the news broke.

The NFLPA’s full statement

“I am sure all of you have seen the recent suspensions of players that resulted from violations of the NFL Gambling Policy (which is unilaterally imposed by the NFL. Not collectively bargained). These recent violations involved players placing bets using mobile apps on their phone while at work or while traveling with their teams. This is a violation of the NFL’s Gambling Policy.

“During the NFL’s investigations, we have learned that these apps (like FanDuel) are highly sensitive and very sophisticated at tracking. Among other things, user location to be sure that the people using the app are not “prohibited gamblers” and/or that the person using the app is in a location where they are allowed to place bets on the app. We have confirmed that some states monitor/audit FanDuel and other gambling apps. This will ensure that the companies are in compliance with state law.

“Further the apps monitor gambler activity. It was as part of that monitoring that the NFL learned of the players using the apps at work in violation of NFL rules. At no time should players open or use any mobile gambling app while at work. If you have more questions or concerns you can contact Ned Ehrlich.”