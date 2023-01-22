NFL’s Top Selling Jerseys of 2022 Revealed

The NFL announced the top selling jerseys for the 2022 season last week with quarterbacks making up seven of the top 10 slots.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the top selling jersey in the league with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons coming in second.

Parsons was one of three players in the top 10 to come from the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver Ceedee Lamb was fifth and quarterback Dak Prescott was sixth.

Lamb and Parsons also made up two of the three non-quarterbacks on the list with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the third non-quarterback.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were third and fourth on the list. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady round out the top 10.

The NFLPA had released in May a top-selling player list of NFL merchandise, including jerseys, from between March 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022.

Six of the top eight from that list can be found on this 2022 season list. Brady led the list from May with Patrick Mahomes in second and Josh Allen in third place.

Top 10 List of Best-Selling NFL Jerseys For The 2022 Season