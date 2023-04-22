Nick Bosa Sent Haunting Message To Arizona Cardinals About Kyler Murray On A Pre-Draft Visit

Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim still remembers what San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa told him leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bosa, an Ohio State standout, sent a stern warning to Keim and the Cardinals should they select quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma. Keim, appearing on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Friday, revealed that Bosa promised the organization that they would regret selecting the “little quarterback” over him.

“I’ll never forget, he puts his arm around me and [former head coach] Kliff Kingsbury, both of us, in basically a head lock. And he said, ‘I think you guys are probably going to end up taking that little quarterback [Murray], and if you do… Steve, I will haunt you for the rest of your career,'” Keim said.

Bosa went No. 2 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, an NFC West rival. Haunt the Cardinals he has, as in seven games against Arizona, Bosa has recorded 24 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. Bosa continues to improve with every passing season, as in 2022, he took home Defensive Player of the Year honors. Bosa racked up a league-leading 18.5 sacks, 51 tackles and 48 quarterback hits. Through four seasons, he’s accumulated 43.0 sacks, 156 tackles and 106 quarterback hits.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have a franchise quarterback in Murray, who inked a five-year, $230.5 million deal last offseason. Though his talent hasn’t translated to wins, a 25-31-1 mark as starter, Murray has appeared in two Pro Bowls and been productive. Murray has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 13,848 yards with 84 passing touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He’s added 2,204 yards on the ground and 23 scores.

Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa Preparing for 2023 Season

Murray, 25, suffered a torn ACL during Arizona’s 27-13 Week 14 defeat to the New England Patriots. While it’s uncertain of when Murray will be ready to return to in-game action, first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon recently provided an update on his recovery.

“I’m not [on] Twitter or wherever he posted that, but obviously I talk to Kyler a lot,” Gannon said during a press conference last Tuesday. “He’s got competitive juice, so he wants to be doing everything that he can to get out there when he can to help the team win. So, pleased where that’s at. I think I told him the other day, ‘As good as you feel, there’s going to be a little bit of a dip. You’ve got to make sure you don’t overdo it, too.’

‘That’s a part [of] being smart when you rehab from any injury. You want to go, go, go. Sometimes you’ve got to push the pause button a little bit. But, excited about where he’s at and where he’s going.”