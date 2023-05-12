Nick Boyle spent eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end. He is now giving another position a try with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Boyle was invited to rookie minicamp to try out with the Steelers as a long snapper.

Pittsburgh announced its full roster for rookie minicamp Friday morning, which includes Boyle at long snapper.

While Boyle is now trying out with the Steelers, he started his career playing for Pittsburgh’s rival — the Baltimore Ravens.

The former Delaware star spent eight seasons with the Ravens. For his NFL career, Boyle has 121 catches for 1,049 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season, Boyle caught only one pass for two yards, while appearing in five games.

Boyle was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, No. 171 overall. He has had a successful NFL career to this point and will look to continue it at a new position.

Players joining Boyle at Steelers rookie minicamp include Steelers 2023 draft picks Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Darnell Washington and others.

Boyle could end up joining a Steelers organization that is coming off of a 9-8 season.

Pittsburgh is coached by Mike Tomlin, who is entering his 17th season as the Steelers head coach. Tomlin has never had a losing season. He led the Steelers to a Super title in 2008.

