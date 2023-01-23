Nick Sirianni Showed Eagles Epic Final Movie Scene to Prepare for Giants

Nick Sirianni brought out all the stops to defeat the New York Giants. Including enlisting the help of B-Rabbit — also known as Eminem.

Sirianni showed the Philadelphia Eagles the iconic rap battle from the movie 8 Mile to get his team going ahead of Saturday night. How could you not win after seeing that?

I’m told Nick Sirianni in the team meeting last night showed the Eagles the rap battle from Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie and the players loved it



The message was let them talk, We will show them who is the toughest for the longest pic.twitter.com/joiMsSgPgs — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 21, 2023

Alas, Sirianni has pushed all the right buttons during the season, and Saturday was no different. Not only was his team prepared, but motivated — and it looks like Eminem gets an assist for that one.

While he may be a Detroit legend, the all-time great rapper lent a helping hand to the Eagles on Saturday night. As long as they’re not playing the Lions, we don’t think he’ll mind assisting Philadelphia and Nick Sirianni as they booked their ticket to the NFC Championship Game.

Nick Sirianni Compares Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan

Nick Sirianni is comparing Jalen Hurts to the GOAT following the Philadelphia Eagles victory on Saturday.

Not just any GOAT either — the literal freaking GOAT, His Airness, the legend himself — Michael Jordan. Hurts returned to the post-season with a vigor against the New York Giants, leading the No. 1 seed Eagles to the NFC Championship Game, and invoking memories of Jordan for Sirianni.

“I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having — I shouldn’t even go there — it’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy.

“Hopefully, that’s the biggest respect I can pay to him, comparing his ability to being on the field to a Michael Jordan type. This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He’s as tough as they come. To me, nobody has played any better football than him this year.”

Alas, Hurts lived up to the nickname as well, sounding like Jordan in his post-game interview. The former Alabama star spoke about how hungry the Eagles are for a title.

“We’re not just hungry for it; we’re starving for growth, getting better and learning from our mistakes,” Hurts said, per ESPN. “I think that’s a beautiful thing, and that was a little motivation as a team. We wanted to come out and play our best ball.”