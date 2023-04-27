No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL Draft remains mystery but new details emerge

We know who likely will be the first name Roger Goodell calls to start tonight’s NFL Draft. But the second pick, currently owned by the Houston Texans, remains a mystery.

Technically, the Carolina Panthers are on the clock. And except for a post on Reddit who claimed Will Levis is the pick, most NFL experts believe the Panthers are sticking with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

So the Texans, who ya got? Houston does have two first rounders since they also own pick No. 12. They can keep both those. Or, they can select at No. 2 and repackage the 12th pick to move back up in the draft. They also own 10 other selections. We can assume it’s all on the table, with the movements in Houston’s war room taking center stage from the NFL Draft festivities in Kansas City.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud could cause a flurry of activity in the first round of the NFL Draft if the Texans pass on him at No. 2 (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

If Texans pass on Stroud for No. 2, it could start NFL draft trade flurry

Houston has two big needs for the first round — a pass rusher and a quarterback. And if they select an edge rusher like Alabama’s Will Anderson or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, the Texans may not get an elite QB at pick No. 12. That’s why there’s so much angst about the pick.

And if the Texans pass over Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2, the move could spark a ton of phone calls with team GMs seeking an NFL draft trade partner. Or, if the Texans opt for Wilson over Anderson with the second spot, expect more phone calls with teams eager for the services of the Alabama star.

Is Alabama’s Will Anderson best defensive player in the draft? We’ll see tonight. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Arizona, at No. 3, wants to trade out of the spot. And Indianapolis, with pick 4, wants in on the quarterback action.

Houston is one of four teams with multiple picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. So the Texans could kick off a flurry of activity with GMs willing to deal.

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson may be in play at No. 2 for tonight’s draft. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

John McClain, who has covered the Texans since their inception, says that GM Nick Caserio owns final approval of the pick, not new coach DeMeco Ryans. And here’s another detail to watch tonight as teams pick the first round of the NFL Draft.

“It’s difficult to think about Caserio getting through the draft without selecting a quarterback in the first round,” McClain wrote. “Unless he’s already got a trade worked out with the 49ers for Trey Lance, which is doubtful.”

Yes, there are stories bubbling the past two weeks that have the Texans trying to land Lance, who was the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. But the 49ers now prefer Brock Purdy as their starter. Lance could be expendable. But Ryans and his offensive coordinator were with the 49ers a year ago, so there could be something to this.

See, all this uncertainty makes the top of the NFL Draft so very interesting even if we know No. 1 before it all starts.