O.J. Simpson Weighs in on Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

Since being released from prison on parole a handful of years ago, O.J. Simpson has become something of a Twitter muse. The former NFL star and former defendant in one of the highest-profile trials ever — a double murder of his ex-wife and her boyfriend — Simpson discussed a current hot-button case recently.

In a 3-plus minute Twitter video, Simpson broke down his thoughts on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Simpson released the video on Thursday, shortly before jurors began deliberating.

“Well, a whole lot of people are asking me what I think about this Alex Murdaugh trial. I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on this, but I gotta admit, when he took the stand — a guy who’s a habitual liar — I did watch when the trial first started. I watched him take the stand and I thought it was probably a mistake. Because the guy is an admitted liar. And it’s hard for me to think he could be on the stand five, six, seven, eight days, without lying. Question is, what did he lie about? But lying and stealing money is a little different than murder,” Simpson said.

Simpson continued his analysis: “I realized, in watching him testify, what he was doing. He was just trying to relate to one or two of those jurors that he was a good ole’ boy. He was one of them. And I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that. I am not qualified to really say if the guy did it or he didn’t do it. If a juror missed an hour of testimony, they’re no longer qualified. I’ve missed days, that I haven’t watched this. But from what I’ve seen, do I think it’s more likely that he did it? Yes. But more likely equals reasonable doubt. So, from what I know, I would have to say there’s a lot of reasonable doubt there.”

People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial. pic.twitter.com/G7F7F3S83Z — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 2, 2023

Murdaugh is likely to face a lengthy prison term independent of the outcome of his murder trial. He has admitted to numerous counts of a number of financial crimes that will see him serve time.

As such, Simpson is curious to see how stiff the punishment is. He drew a comparison to the nine-to-33 years that he was sentenced to in his own robbery case.

And overall, Simpson has a fairly simple conclusion: He thinks Murdaugh did murder his wife and son, but won’t be surprised if the jury finds him not guilty.

“Well, nevertheless, I do think this guy more than likely did it. But once again, ‘more than likely,’ to me, is tantamount to reasonable doubt,” Simpson said. “It would work against him in a civil trial but I don’t know if it’s going to work against him in this criminal trial. Wouldn’t surprise me in the least if he beats this.”