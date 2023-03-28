Odds Revealed for Which Team Will Land Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

With a single tweet, Lamar Jackson rocked the NFL world and let it be known that he’d requested a trade from the Ravens. And his post came about 10 minutes before his head coach was set to speak at the league meetings.

So it seems that the talented quarterback possibly torched his ties to the Ravens. And shortly after the tweet, oddsmakers began establishing lines on where Lamar Jackson will play this fall.

First, the two-part tweet. Lamar Jackson wrote, in part: “in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value.”

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

So here are the odds, provided by Fox Bets, for which NFL teams are the favorites for Lamar Jackson.

Colts +250 (bet $10 to win $35)

Patriots +450 (bet $10 to win $55)

Falcons +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Commanders +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Titans +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Lions +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Buccaneers +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Dolphins +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

49ers +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Jets +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Panthers +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Packers +2500 (bet $10 to win $110)

Texans +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Lamar Jackson avoids a sack against the Jaguars defense. Where will he be playing in 2023? (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Colts Own Best Odds for Landing Lamar Jackson in Trade

The Colts appear to be the hot option to land Lamar Jackson. But owner Jim Irsay didn’t sound enthused about the idea Monday when he spoke with reporters. Jackson, who doesn’t have an agent, wants a fully-guaranteed contract north of $230 million. However, Irsay doesn’t want to do a fully-guaranteed deal.

The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. If another team signs him, that team will owe Baltimore two first-round draft picks and the money Jackson wants. It’s a steep price.

“Paying a contract like that is not a problem,” Irsay told the Indy Star. “That’s not the issue. The issue is what’s the right thing to do for the franchise, in terms of what helps us win in the long run?”

Irsay also said he wants the team to select a young quarterback, aka “a future guy” who will play for “the next 10 years. … Let’s go young. Let’s grow our own. It’s time.’”

The Patriots also sport some good odds for landing Lamar Jackson. Team owner Robert Kraft revealed that rapper Meek Mill texted him last week to say Jackson wanted to play for New England.

There also is buzz that the Falcons will pursue Jackson. But coach Arthur Smith said this week that Atlanta is sticking with Desmond Ridder, who is headed into his second season.