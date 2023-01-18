Odds Revealed for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers’ Potential Next Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are both facing big decisions coming off disappointing seasons.

Brady’s Buccaneers finished atop the NFC South, albeit with an 8-9 record, before falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game Monday. Rodgers’ Packers, meanwhile, finished with an identical record, and narrowly missed the playoffs after falling to the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

The two NFL icons with eight Super Bowl titles and seven MVP’s between them now face the possibility of calling somewhere else home in 2023 — should both choose to continue their playing careers. Bookies.com has already released its odds for Brady and/or Rodgers’ next team.

Brady, an unrestricted free agent, is free to sign with any team this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders are the leader in the clubhouse with +350 odds. The Miami Dolphins are next at +450, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +500.

Brady, 45, is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 66.8% passing. His 52.5 QBR was the lowest of his 23-year career. He has yet to make a final decision on his future, though he was asked about the timeline after the 31-14 defeat to the Cowboys.

“I’m gonna go home and get a good night’s sleep — as good as I can tonight,” Brady said, adding that he has no timetable for making a decision, via ESPN. “This has been all I’ve focused on — this game. It’ll just be one day at a time. Truly.”

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Contemplating NFL Future

Rodgers, 39, inked a three-year, $150 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason. He will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays next season. Should Rodgers request a trade elsewhere, the 49ers are first in line for his services at +450. The Raiders are second at +575, with the Tennessee Titans sitting at +1200.

Coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.6% passing. Rodgers’ 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.

Making an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Tuesday, Rodgers provided an update on where things stand with the Packers.

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. Like I said during the season, that’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward, and I think there’s more conversations to be had.”