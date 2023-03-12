Odell Beckham Demands: The Asking Price Has Been Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the top wide receivers in the free agent market. He is looking to be paid accordingly.

Pro Football Talk reports that Beckham is seeking $20 million per year.

The 30-year-old wide receiver held a workout Friday in Arizona. ESPN reports that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants were among the teams that watch the workout. There were reportedly between 12 and 14 teams in attendance.

Beckham did not play during the 2022 season as he was recovering from an ACL tear. He sustained the injury in the Super Bowl.

However, he did visit three teams late in the season last year with his eyes on potentially joining them for the stretch run. They were the Dallas Cowboys, Bills and Giants. No agreements were ever made between Beckham and any of the teams.

Odell Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler

Since being drafted No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Odell Beckham has played for three teams. They are the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

He burst onto the scene as a rookie, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the Giants. He was a second-team All-Pro the next two years as he established himself as one of the game’s great wideouts. The Giants traded him to the Browns after the 2018 season.

He then played in Cleveland for two-and-a-half tumultuous seasons. The Rams acquired Beckham in a 2021 mid-season trade. Beckham then helped Los Angeles to the Super Bowl.

For his career, Beckham has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns.