Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home. The free agent receiver has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Beckham Jr. will make $13.835 million in a signing bonus, have a $1.165 million base salary and be eligible for up to $3 million in incentives.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this past Monday that Baltimore had offered the 30-year-old a contract. The offer was made after Beckham Jr. visited with the Ravens among other teams at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

Beckham Jr. was key to the Los Angeles Rams’ success in 2021. In eight games, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In eight seasons, Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

How Can Odell Beckham Jr. Help the Ravens?

A healthy Beckham Jr. would likely serve as the top pass-catching option for the weapon-hungry Ravens, who received little production from the receiving position in 2022. Veteran Demarcus Robinson led all Ravens receivers with 48 receptions for 458 yards. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews paced all pass catchers with 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

Perhaps even more so, the signing of Beckham Jr, could help lead to a potential agreement between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who remain embroiled in a contract dispute after the team slapped the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 NFL MVP. Jackson requested a trade after receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the two parties will find peace before the start of the 2023 season.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited. Thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea. I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”