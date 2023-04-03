Odell Beckham Jr. Fires Back at NFL ‘Insiders’

The best sources are the ones that are as plugged in as it gets in media. Still, even the players getting reported on, specifically Odell Beckham Jr. in this instance, sometimes don’t understand where some people get their information.

In a tweet from earlier on Sunday, Dov Kleiman shared an update from New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini that said OBJ was looking for a mark of at least $15 million a year on his next contract. Upon reading that for himself, Beckham Jr. said April Fools must have been extended because even he didn’t know where these ‘sources’ are coming up with these kinds of headlines.

April fools was yesterday no?



I be so confused where all these reports and numbers are comin from 😂😂 “per source” — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 2, 2023

On one hand, you can’t just think that reporters like Cimini and Kleiman are making numbers like this up, On the other hand, it’s hard to believe Odell Beckham Jr., at age 30 and having not played in the NFL in over a year, would be making his case to teams to sign him by demanding they pay him at the rate of a Top-25 receiver.

Beckham Jr. could still be considered a valuable asset for some teams. Even so, paying him at the rate of some of his best years in the league feels a little off. That’s why, based on this report, he’s calling out the sources who are speaking on his name.

Odell Beckham Demands: The Asking Price Has Been Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the top wide receivers in the free agent market. He is looking to be paid accordingly.

Pro Football Talk reports that Beckham is seeking $20 million per year.

The 30-year-old wide receiver held a workout Friday in Arizona. ESPN reports that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants were among the teams that watch the workout. There were reportedly between 12 and 14 teams in attendance.

Beckham did not play during the 2022 season as he was recovering from an ACL tear. He sustained the injury in the Super Bowl.

Since being drafted No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Odell Beckham has played for three teams. They are the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. For his career, Beckham has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns.

However, he did visit three teams late in the season last year with his eyes on potentially joining them for the stretch run. They were the Dallas Cowboys, Bills and Giants. No agreements were ever made between Beckham and any of the teams.