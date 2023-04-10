Odell Beckham Jr. Hits the Club With Lamar Jackson After Signing With the Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in the NFL after the Baltimore Ravens signed him over the weekend. Now, the only logical question is how does this affect the ongoing drama between Lamar Jackson and the franchise?

Well, it looks like things may be trending in the right direction, at least between the two personally. Over the weekend, both he and Jackson were seen together inside the LIV nightclub in Miami.

The duo also connected with one another on Instagram in a pair of posts celebrating the signing.

Odell Beckham Jr., although he hasn’t played in some time, can give Jackson a solid receiving option in Baltimore. He hasn’t been as good as his sensational start with the New York Giants but, over his last three seasons, OBJ caught 141 passes for 1,891 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in his time with Cleveland and Los Angeles. He was also able to pick up a Super Bowl win in his final game.

With him healthy, is this enough to bring Lamar Jackson back to Baltimore? Only time will tell. Still, their obvious personal connection is at least a positive sign when it comes to the potential that they get to see them play with one another, as long as the Ravens finally elect to pay him his worth.

Odell Beckham Jr. Agrees to 1-Year Deal Worth Up to $18 Million With Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home. The free agent receiver has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. will make $13.835 million in a signing bonus, have a $1.165 million base salary and be eligible for up to $3 million in incentives.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this past Monday that Baltimore had offered the 30-year-old a contract. However, he didn’t accept at the time but, the offer was made after Beckham Jr. visited with the Ravens among other teams at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

In 2022, Beckham only appeared in eight games for the Rams but, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns as a key member of their title run. In addition to that run, in eight seasons, Odell Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. Finally, the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.