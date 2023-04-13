Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Pitch to Lamar Jackson To Stay in Baltimore During Introductory Press Conference

New Baltimore wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially recruiting quarterback Lamar Jackson to remain with the Ravens. The three-time Pro Bowl selection made the pitch during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Beckham recently agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, worth $18 million. It gives Baltimore another offensive weapon — although the quarterback situation with Jackson remains in flux.

Jackson seemed excited about the franchise adding a dynamic receiver like Beckham to the roster.

“I don’t know if he called me [or] I called him or whatever, but he was just like, obviously truzz, but he was just excited about it,” Beckham said.

But because Jackson requested a trade in March, there’s a good chance the MVP’s days in Baltimore are numbered. That’s not going to prevent Beckham from making his pitch, though.

“Lamar, I don’t know if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you,” Beckham said. “I’ll talk to these guys over here and hopefully, that gets done.”

Beckham missed the entire 2022 season recovering from an ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Prior to the injury, he helped the Los Angeles Rams secure a championship during his time with the team.

So, Baltimore is taking a bit of a risk by signing Beckham. But over the course of his NFL career, the receiver has proven he’s still a dependable target. If he’s got Jackson throwing to him, the Ravens’ offense could be incredibly explosive in 2023.

Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. FaceTime After Deal with Ravens

It didn’t take long for Jackson and Beckham to chat after the one-year deal was agreed upon to bring the receiver to Baltimore. The quarterback posted an image of the two FaceTiming after the deal was announced.

Was that an indication that Jackson could have a renewed interest in a return to Baltimore?

“In regards to my future plans. As of March 2, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens have not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson wrote in March. “Any and everyone that has met me or been around me know(s) I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl.”

Though Jackson made his intentions perfectly clear, head coach John Harbaugh remained positive on the future.

“When we’re playing football next year and Lamar Jackson’s the quarterback we’re all gonna be happy,” he said.

We’ll see if the addition of Beckham is enough to keep Jackson in Baltimore.