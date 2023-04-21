Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Assault Investigation, Denies Allegations

According to TMZ Sports, a woman claimed NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. assaulted her at an establishment in Los Angeles. However, Beckham and his team are completely denying any and all allegations in connection with the incident.

Here was TMZ’s report:

“Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation after a woman went to police claiming the NFL superstar put his hand around her neck in an L.A. hotspot. But the Ravens WR claims the allegations are bogus.”

They added that the incident occurred a few weeks ago, when a man who the woman alleges was Beckham put his hand around her throat.

“Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports the alleged incident went down at Delilah several weeks back. A woman says 30-year-old OBJ went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure.”

Beckham’s team says they aren’t even aware of an investigation yet and haven’t heard anything from law enforcement yet. As you would expect, they also stand by Beckham’s statement and are saying the newly signed Baltimore Ravens receiver did not do what the woman has accused.

“However, a rep for Odell told us they weren’t aware of any investigation and hadn’t been contacted by police. They also vehemently denied Beckham Jr. did anything wrong.”

So, Beckham has been named as a suspect in an assault case after a woman claimed he was the person who grabbed her by the throat. But Beckham and his representatives swiftly denied it.

Also, the Delilah, where the alleged event took place, is an elegant venue in Santa Monica described on Google as “a swanky dinner & drinks spot with a 1920s vibe, classic cocktails & an American menu.”

Beckham recently signs deal with Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent no longer after agreeing to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

The deal is for one season and worth up to $18 million. Of that number, $15 million is wrapped up in the signing bonus and base salary. While the remaining $3 million is incentive-based.

The signing puts an end to speculation on where Beckham will play in 2023 after he sat out the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl the previous February. The receiver was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff run that postseason before getting hurt. Prior to that, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

