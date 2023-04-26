Odell Beckham Jr. sends social media into a frenzy with cryptic Tweet

With the NFL hitting the heart of the offseason, some star players have taken to Twitter to offer what seem to be clues about personnel moves. And the clues are cryptic, indeed.

On Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted out a GIF of Spongebob Sqaurepants grinning. And on Wednesday, it was Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Twitter fun.

Beckham tweeted “BOOOOKUMMM!!” shortly after noon on Wednesday.

The conventional wisdom suggests that the messages from Jackson and Beckham are indicative of a new deal for the quarterback. Jackson has been holding out for a contract extension for months. Ultimately unable to reach a deal, the Ravens put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

That enabled other teams to sign Jackson (and forfeit draft picks to the Ravens) but there were no suitors. The quarterback seems on track to be on the Baltimore roster to start the 2023 season, either on the tag or with a new contract extension.

The tweets from Jackson and then Beckham could be signaling that a long-term deal for the quarterback is done.

The tweet might have nothing to do with the Ravens, though

But is there another potential possibility being teased out: A DeAndre Hopkins trade? Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star — and long time teammate of Hopkins — J.J. Watt tweeted the eye emoji on Tuesday afternoon.

With a large cap hit and the Cardinals staring down a significant rebuild, Hopkins has been suggested as a likely trade candidate prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. With the draft beginning on Thursday evening, the time is running out for the Cardinals to do a deal to move Hopkins.

Whether the Ravens would trade for Hopkins is another question altogether. It is possible Beckham could know where Hopkins is going, even if it isn’t the Ravens. Watt, too.

It’s also possible that this trio of NFL players were just having some fun on Twitter. Either way, Ravens fans are surely hoping it all portends well for keeping Jackson in the fold.

