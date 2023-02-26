Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Strong Message to NFL Ahead of Free Agency

Get ready, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. appears poised for a strong return. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver sent a strong message to the league ahead of the start of free agency.

Sunday, Beckham posted a video of himself getting back into NFL shape as free agency approaches. The receiver missed all of the 2022 season while rehabbing an ACL injury he sustained in Super Bowl LVI.

The video Beckham posted is featured below. It starts off with a clip from the movie Scarface, before transitioning into his workouts:

don’t compare me to no other 🤬…if they went thru what i went thru they woulda been folded….🏃🏾‍♂️💨⏳ pic.twitter.com/HTxTfPopCv — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 26, 2023

Though the 30-year-old missed last season, he’ll still be a hot commodity on the free agency market — especially for teams in need of a receiver.

Beckham recently spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, landing with the team in time for a Super Bowl run. Prior to that, he spent less than three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The receiver started his career with the New York Giants (2014-18).

In eight seasons, Beckham has hauled in 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. All three of his Pro Bowl selections came with the Giants.

Though some teams showed interest in the receiver last year, Beckham opted not to sign with a team until he was healed from the ACL injury. It’ll be interesting to see how many teams have their eye on the receiver during free agency.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. Land with the Dallas Cowboys?

There’s been a lot of talk about Odell Beckham Jr. landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. It actually dates back to the 2022 season, when the franchise hoped to make a Super Bowl run.

Obviously, nothing blossomed between the two parties last year. But could free agency tell a different story.

Current Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb seems to be in favor of the team going after the three-time Pro Bowl selection. He says the team could use some more playmakers.

“We know what (Beckham) brings to the table,” Lamb said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Understanding that he’s a free agent, we need all the help we can, as far as making big plays and doing what we got to do offensively.”

Though the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record and a playoff appearance, the team wants to be a serious Super Bowl contender. Adding OBJ to the roster might help the offense become a more potent weapon during the 2023 season.