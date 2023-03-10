Odell Beckham Set to Hold Workout for NFL Teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is one step closer towards a return to the NFL. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that Beckham will hold a workout in Arizona for teams on Friday.

Beckham, who missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from ACL surgery, is at 100% and ready to perform. He’s a free agent and can sign at any time.

In December, Beckham met with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, per Pro Football Talk. However, the receiver declined to workout. Now that he’s back at full strength, he wants to show teams he’s still a weapon at the receiver position.

Beckham last played during the 2021 season. He played in six games with the Cleveland Browns and eight with the Los Angeles Rams. The receiver hauled in 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns and helped Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win.

Will Odell Beckham Land With the Dallas Cowboys?

When the three-time Pro Bowler does sign with someone, could it be the Dallas Cowboys? Team owner Jerry Jones still seems to have interest in adding Beckham to the roster.

Jones, who expressed interest in adding Beckham during the regular season is still open to the idea, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Cowboys have re-assembled most of their coaching staff (except Mike McCarthy) in an effort to make a Super Bowl push. Adding Beckham to the receiver room would be another step in that direction.

At this time, there’s no indication where the wide receiver could land.