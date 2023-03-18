Odell Beckham Sets Record Straight On Reported Contract Demands

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to set some things straight. After a report surfaced that he was asking for $20 million per year, the three-time Pro Bowler made sure to provide a correction.

Pro Football Talk reported that Beckham was looking to get a contract in the neighborhood of $20 million upon his return to the NFL. But the receiver says his words have gotten twisted.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me (that) said I want 20,” Beckham wrote. “All I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough.”

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Beckham worked out for interested teams. He’s a free agent and able to sign with anyone at any point. ESPN reported that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants were among the teams that watched the workout.

Beckham missed the entire 2022 NFL season after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. He spent part of the 2021 campaign with the Cleveland Browns before landing with the Los Angeles Rams, helping lead the team to a title.

In eight games with the Rams in 2021, Beckham hauled in 27 catches for 305 yards with five touchdowns. He also had a touchdown grab in the Super Bowl prior to suffering the leg injury.

After spending a season recovering from the injury, there might be some rust Beckham has to shake when he returns to the field. But he’s got more than enough talent to be a major difference-maker for a number of NFL teams.

Does Odell Beckham Have Interest in Return to New York Giants?

There are probably a number of teams Odell Beckham would consider suiting up for next season. But one of the favorites might be the New York Giants. We’re basing that off a recent interaction with running back Saquon Barkley.

Beckham posted a video of his workouts on Twitter. It received a response from Barkley, who said, “Still that MF.” After seeing the running back’s comment Beckham gave him a message.

“Tell Joe call my agent,” Beckham said. “I got some more shxt left to do.”

“Joe” is the New York Giants general manager, Joe Schoen. And it couldn’t hurt for the Giants to add another playmaker to the roster. Plus, he’s got experience with the franchise.

Beckham played for the Giants from 2014-18 and earned all three of his Pro Bowl trips while with the team.