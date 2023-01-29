Old Aaron Rodgers Quote Comes Back to Light Amid New York Jets Rumors

There is a lot of speculation about Aaron Rodgers and where he might be playing football in the 2032 NFL season. However, we might have a little bit of insight into destinations that might interest him. That includes the New York Jets who could definitely use a quarterback.

It just so happens that Nathaniel Hackett is the offensive coordinator over in New York. When he was at Green Bay, he helped put together some lethal offenses featuring Aaron Rodgers. He was the MVP in 2020 and 2021.

The Packers quarterback remembers those days. And, he might be looking forward to spending some more alongside his former OC.

It doesn’t hurt that he had this today years ago when they were both still in Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers in November 2020 on Nathaniel Hackett, now the Jets OC:



“I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.” pic.twitter.com/oCDhvorQi5 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 26, 2023

For Aaron Rodgers, it feels simple. He’s ready to play at a high level again. He believes that he is capable of playing at an MVP level still, and he might not be wrong. This past season was disappointing, no doubt. How much of that was his fault and how much was on the team makeup and the coaching staff?

We could find out next season if Rodgers ends up in a Jets uniform. Or anywhere else besides Green Bay, for that matter.

Jets Legend Wants Aaron Rodgers As QB

If you ask on New York Jets legend, then Aaron Rodgers is the clear choice for quarterback in 2023. Joe Namath, like most Jets fans, is hoping for a change in the next season. Zach Wilson proved that he does not have what it takes, at least not with the Jets.

Earlier this month, Namath let his thoughts on the matter be known.

“I’m a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears No. 12, of course,” Namath said. “So I’m thinking, ‘Man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing No. 12?’ because that number was retired many years ago.”

He went on to say that he would be willing to let Aaron Rodgers wear the No. 12 if he ended up with the Jets. That’s a huge gesture from one legend to a future Hall of Famer. So, there’s one thing New York won’t have to worry about.