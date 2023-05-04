Steeler fans, we know you think your newest draft class is pretty pleasing. You’re bragging on your rookies. And at least one NFL analyst is right there with you.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports analyzed the rookie classes of all NFL teams. Then he mentioned any questionable players, call them reaches, any team took. He found no such player in the Steelers draft. The only other team with a similar grade was Miami.

He wrote: “Pittsburgh had a seven-player class, so what it was able to accomplish was more impressive than Miami, for example. The Steelers added quality players at positions of need. A few of their Day 3 selections — Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig and Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson — have positional flexibility so it is easier to find spots for them on the roster.

What’s really amazing about this Steelers draft class is Pittsburgh managed to get what normally would be considered two first rounders. The Steelers selected at 14th last Thursday night. Then they led off the second round, but with pick No. 32. Ordinarily, that pick is the final one of the first round. But the NFL punished Miami for a rules violation in regards to Tom Brady tampering and forced the Dolphins to forfeit their first round selection. Every team after the Dolphins then moved up.

Steelers draft choices

1 (14) Broderick Jones OT Georgia

2. (32) Joey Porter CB Penn State

2 (49) Keeanu Benson DT Wisconsin

3. (93) Darnell Washington TE Georgia

4 (132) Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

7 (241) Cory Trice CB Purdue

7 (251) Spencer Anderson OL G Maryland

The Steelers put Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones at the top of their draft class. Pro Football Focus said Jones has some issues with run blocking, but he’ll keep your quarterback clean. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

As we mentioned, the Dolphins, like the Steelers, also featured a class that pleased CBS Sports.

The analysis: “Miami made just four selections so it could have gone very poorly or very well. Fortunately, it went very well in head coach Mike McDaniel’s second season. They took South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in Round 2. Smith was high on my personal board. Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is a speedster and no coach is a better fit for his skill set than McDaniel. Stanford’s Elijah Higgins could grow into a tight end but will need to develop as a blocker in that scheme. Michigan’s Ryan Hayes is a player who has some positional flexibility.”

Steeler fans are hopeful Joey Porter Jr. #9 plays a lot like his dad, who helped Pittsburgh win a Super Bowl two decades ago. At pick No. 32, you almost could consider this Steelers draft class has two first rounders. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

And the Steelers managed to please fans with a sentimental draft pick. After all, the father of Joey Porter Jr is Joey Porter Sr., a linebacker for the Steel Curtain who helped Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl win.

Basically, about the only minor criticism of this Steelers draft is Pittsburgh took no offensive skill position players. Washington is a tight end, but he bills himself as a sixth offensive lineman.

Of course, no one knows if this class is worthy until they get on the field and start winning games. But talking about draft picks is what you do in May. Enjoy.