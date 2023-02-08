One NFL Team Has Been Granted Permission to Host Derek Carr on Visit

Chances remain next to zero that Derek Carr takes a snap under center for the Las Vegas Raiders next season following his benching for the final two games of the 2022 regular season.

With a trade or release looming, Carr’s mission of finding a new home has already begun. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carr is expected to visit with the New Orleans Saints Wednesday. Las Vegas granted permission for Carr to make the trip to the Big Easy, though no trade is imminent. Rapoport notes that Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing his due diligence.

Raiders first-year head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr, 31, after the Raiders’ 13-10 Week 16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carr subsequently stepped away from the team to avoid being a distraction. He entered the 2022 season fresh off inking a three-year, $121.5 million extension in the spring. The deal, however, allowed Las Vegas to cut him within three days of Super Bowl LVII for a $5.625 million salary cap hit. Should Carr remain a member of the Raiders by Feb. 15, he will be owed $40.4 million in guaranteed money.

Derek Carr Pens Goodbye to Raiders Fans

A goodbye has been in the works, with Carr penning a farewell to Raiders fans on Jan. 12.

“We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together,” Carr wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.

“It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.”

Carr, a second-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, will leave Las Vegas as the franchise’s all-time leading passer. In nine seasons, Carr threw for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions on 64.6% passing. In 15 games this season, he threw for 3,522 with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 60.8% passing.

The Saints are in the market for a quarterback with Jameis Winston the only man with experience on the books for 2023. Winston inked a two-year, $28 million deal last offseason, but started just three games. Winston, 29, suffered four fractures in his back during New Orleans’ 19-10 Week 2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Veteran journeyman Andy Dalton started the remaining 14 games and the Saints finished the season 7-10. Dalton, 35, is set to become a free agent.