One NFL Team Prepared to Make Offer for Lamar Jackson

At least one NFL team is ready to make an offer for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should the team and Jackson fail to come to a long-term agreement.

Per Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Atlanta Falcons are considered the favorite to explore trading for Jackson if Baltimore places the non-exclusive franchise tag on the former MVP. The non-exclusive franchise tag, worth $32.416 million for a quarterback, allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

Baltimore has the option of slapping the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which would bar him from negotiating with other teams. The exclusive franchise tag is worth roughly $45 million. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN added more on what the Ravens could do ahead of Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline.

“Several people around the league believe the Baltimore Ravens have strongly considered using the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, which would deepen the intrigue on his future in a major way,” Fowler wrote Sunday. “While the Ravens haven’t officially made a decision leading up to the deadline, several league executives now believe the non-exclusive tag — which allows teams to offer Jackson a contract that Baltimore can either match or decline in exchange for two first-round picks — makes the most sense for Baltimore.”

Lamar Jackson Would Provide Lift to Falcons

The Falcons, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a franchise quarterback following the release of Marcus Mariota. Atlanta has Desmond Ridder in the fold, who started four games during his rookie season in 2022, though Jackson would be an obvious upgrade.

In 12 games in 2022, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 62.3% passing. He added 764 yards on the ground and three scores. Jackson has shown to be a winner, carrying a 45-16 regular season record since entering the season in 2018.