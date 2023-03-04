One NFL Team Is Testing Players at Combine with Games Enjoyed with Beer

The Chicago Bears may not need to luxuries of Lucas Oil Stadium to test potential draft picks at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Instead, the organization could set up shop inside one of Indianapolis’ local watering holes.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football this week to talk about their approach to the offseason. That’s when Poles revealed some of the unique testing the team is doing in Indy.

Chicago broke out the darts and putt-putt in an attempt to find the most competitive players at the combine. We’re just not sure if those games were played with a beer in hand or not.

The @ChicagoBears want to find the most competitive guys at the #NFLCombine, so they're playing darts and putt-putt with prospects.



“We talk about it all the time, I think some of the best players in this league, they’re passionate about football. And we want to see that come out of them. We want to see the competitive side come out of them,” Poles said.

“So, we were talking before we got here and (Eberflus) was like, ‘What can we do to loosen the guys up? See what kind of competitive juice to them?’ We decided on darts and putt-putt.”

Maybe Chicago’s strategy is a little different, but it makes sense. If the organization wants to draft highly-competitive guys, why not test their spirit in some standard bar games?

What’s the Latest on Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields?

The buzz heading into this year’s NFL Draft surrounding the Chicago Bears centered around the quarterback position. Although the team selected Justin Fields to be the long-time offensive leader in 2021, there’s been speculation the organization could trade him.

If that happened, the Bears were expected to proceed with drafting former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. But … it doesn’t sound like Chicago is all that interested in moving on from Fields.

“Most teams I’ve talked to do expect the Bears to keep Justin Fields,” said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “The expectation is that they’d move out of that No. 1 pick.”

Fields has started in 25 games over his two seasons with the Bears. He owns a 5-20 record entering his third year in the NFL.