One Quarterback Flies Up Vegas Odds for Overall Top NFL Draft Pick After Record-Breaking Combine Performance

There’s always one player who dominates at the NFL Scouting Combine and finds himself soaring up NFL Draft boards. This year, that player is Anthony Richardson, the former Florida quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 244 pounder wowed scouts with his athleticism — as expected — setting multiple Combine records for a quarterback. Vegas has taken notice, with Fan Duel Sportsbook making a major change to its odds for the first quarterback to be selected on April 27.

Richardson, 21, is now behind only Bryce Young of Alabama, with +380 odds. Richardson jumped ahead Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis to slot in behind Young. It’s hard to blame oddsmakers for making the switch after Richardson’s performance Saturday.

Richardson recorded a vertical jump of 40.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 9 inches — both records for a quarterback at the Combine. He then uncorked an official time of 4.43 in his lone 40-yard dash attempt. Richardson’s time is tied for fourth fastest among quarterbacks since 2006, per ESPN.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023

In one-full season as the Gators’ starting quarterback, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 53.8% passing. He added 654 yards and nine scores on the ground.

Anthony Richardson Ready to Hear Name Called in 2023 NFL Draft

Richardson still came away wanting more despite his record-setting day at the Combine.

“Definitely not satisfied. I was aiming for 41 [inches]. But I guess I’ll take 40.5,” Richardson said of his vertical.

As for his 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump? “Definitely disappointed with that, thought I was going to get 11. But it is what it is.”

Richardson appeared to be more pleased with his throwing performance, in which he showed his ability to effortlessly throw 60-plus yards.

“I think I did pretty well. Definitely room for improvement, cleaning up my footwork a little bit, definitely accuracy,” Richardson said. “But overall, I think I did pretty well.”

Richardson is hoping to show teams who are looking for a leader in the NFL Draft that he can be that guy.

“I definitely showcased what I’m able to bring on the field,” Richardson said. “But it’s the stuff off the field. I like to connect with people. I can definitely connect with people and connect with my teammates. Definitely trying to bring that leadership quality there and definitely bring my athletic ability there.”