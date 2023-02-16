Overall Betting Down For Super Bowl, But Las Vegas Sportsbooks Won This Much Money on Game

Las Vegas is taking the good with the bad when it comes to gambling on Super Bowl LVII. While overall betting was down compared to last year’s game, the sportsbooks raked in a nice amount of cash.

Per ESPN’s David Payne Purdum, a total of $153.2 million was wagered on the Super Bowl with Nevada Sportsbooks. That figure marks a 14% drop from Super Bowl LVI, when the total was $179.8 million.

The good news? The books still hauled in a net of $11.3 million on the game. That’s not a bad weekend for Vegas.

$153.2 million was bet on the Super Bowl with Nevada sportsbooks, a 14% decrease from last year.



The books won a net $11.3 million on the game. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 14, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thrilling conclusion to the NFL season. It was the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory in four seasons.

Patrick Mahomes claimed the Super Bowl MVP honors to go along with his regular season award. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards with three touchdown passes in the win.

Vegas Releases Betting Odds for Super Bowl LVIII

Before Super Bowl LVII even kicked off, Las Vegas released the odds for next year’s Super Bowl. Hey, it’s never too early to start looking ahead, is it?

There were no major surprises when the lines came out for Super Bowl LVIII. Here’s a look at the teams with the best odds for the 2023 season:

We can’t mention the teams with the best odds without also including the squads that have the worst to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next season. Here are five teams Vegas has virtually no faith in next fall:

There’s still a lot to be determined about next season. Teams have to go through the NFL Draft, free agency and more before the 2023 season.