This is called really going beyond the NFL tea leaves. But some folks are pondering whether David Bakhtiari wants to leave the Packers based on his use of the word “they.”

We’re talking they, as in the Packers. The offensive tackle split the use of we and they when talking about Green Bay during a Tuesday podcast of “Bussin’ with the Boys.” And of course, this story has its origin with the Aaron Rodgers situation. David Bakhtiari is a close friend of Rodgers. As an offensive tackle, he protects him on the field. And as a friend, he runs interference for Rodgers and his controversial takes on social media. In early March, Bakhtiari even shared a post from a Twitter account that had previously been banned to have Rodgers’ back in a spat with Jimmy Kimmel.

So let’s get back to what David Bakhtiari said on the podcast. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk noted all the times the big tackle used they, as opposed to the royal Packer we.

“The Packers are rebuilding, whether you think so or not,” David Bakhtiari. “Could they be good? I don’t know. Could they be bad? Probably if you’re betting more people are gonna think they’re gonna be bad than good, right? Isn’t that fair to say? So then they’ll be like, ‘Well, we’re gonna suck anyways. We want what we want, and we’re not gonna bend to anyone. So we’ll just eat it. . . . We’ll pay (Rodgers), we don’t care.”

David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers were close teammates with the Packers. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Rodgers said four weeks ago that he planned on playing for the New York Jets this season although he still was under contract with the Packers. So now the two teams are talking trade. But in the four weeks since Rodgers made his intentions known on the Pat McAfee Show, the Jets and Packers haven’t agreed to much, if anything. The Jets are offering to send a couple of second-round draft picks. But they also want terminology that allows them to receive draft picks in return if Rodgers doesn’t play beyond 2023. Rodgers will turn 40 in early December. And he admits that he was about 90 percent towards retirement in February before an isolation retreat changed his mind.

David Bakhtiari believes the Rodgers trade will go through with the Jets. He says the Packers will “get whatever picks they wanted, they’ll get it before the draft, and then time will show us. He’s going to be a Jet.”

The NFL Draft is eight days away, so with Bakhtiari’s prediction, a trade announcement could be close.

Now about David Bakhtiari’s “they” comments. He’s probably still a we when it comes to the Packers. He’s been with the team since Green Bay selected him out of Colorado in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. But referring to his current team as a “they” may suggest he’s ready to move along as well.

However, consider this. The Packers restructured David Bakhtiari’s contract this off season to keep him on the team. Let’s give this all a “we’ll see.”