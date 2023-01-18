Packers Donate $100,000 for AEDs and CPR Training After Damar Hamlin Situation

The Green Bay Packers want to do as much as possible to help save lives when it comes to emergency training. The NFL organization has donated $100,000 towards AEDs (Automatic External Defibrillators) and CPR training to eligible schools and recreational sports leagues after the frightening Damar Hamlin situation in early January.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Training staff and medical personnel saved his life by performing CPR on the field after he collapsed.

“After seeing Damar Hamlin’s shocking cardiac arrest and witnessing the incredible response from the emergency personnel and medical professionals who treated him, we recognized our responsibility to take action in our own community,” said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy.

“Damar’s injury also reminds us that cardiac emergencies are experienced each day throughout the country and our region. We’re proud to work with Bellin Health to equip more athletic facilities and organizations with AEDs, as well as the tools and skills they need to save a life.”

The Packers are working with healthcare partner Bellin Health to provide AEDs and CPR training to schools and rec leagues in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Damar Hamlin Supports Bills Teammates from Home

Since the frightening events of Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin has made incredible progress in his recovery. It’s truly been one of the most remarkable sports stories we’ve seen.

Unfortunately, Hamlin couldn’t attend Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild Card game to support his teammates. But the defensive back showed plenty of love for his teammates through social media.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG #BillsMafia.”

His message was heard loud and clear. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 34-31 to advance to the AFC Divisional Round. Buffalo now plays Cincinnati with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line.